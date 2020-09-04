1 Killed, 3 Hospitalized After Late Night Drive-By Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a late night drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one person dead and three others hospitalized.

Miami-Dade Police say officers arrived near the scene at the 2000 block of Northwest 71st Street after receiving a call of shots being fired in the area just before 11:30 p.m.

Once they arrived, police found four men shot and transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of the men died while the other three are in stable condition.

Investigators have not released any information on the case, including any possible motive or information on possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.