1 Killed, 3 Injured After Weekend Drive-By Shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Sunday in northeast Miami-Dade that killed one man and left three other people injured.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the shooting took place in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, with three men and one woman being injured.

Two of the male victims were taken to Aventura Hospital, where one later died. Another male victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center while the female victim was treated at the scene and released.

Officials did not release the identity of the victims or the conditions of those still hospitalized.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.