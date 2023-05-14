1 Killed, 4 Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lauderhill: Police

Police are investigating a Sunday evening car crash that killed one person and sent four people, including two children, to the hospital.

Lauderhill Police said the crash took place just before 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of W. Broward Boulevard. An early investigation said a SUV unlawfully crossed into the westbound lanes where it was struck by a Ford Mustang.

The passenger in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle and later taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where they later died. The identity of the victim was not released.

The driver of the SUV was hospitalized with minor injuries. The female driver of the Mustang was taken to BHMC in serious condition while two children in the car, ages 1 and 4, were hospitalized with minor injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing and no information was released on if any charges would be filed.