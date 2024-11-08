1 killed, 4 hurt after boat hits sandbar and rolls in Key West: FWC

One person was killed and four others were hurt when their boat crashed in Key West on Thursday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The 39-foot Deep Impact boat was traveling in North Key West Harbor before 4 p.m. when it “struck a sandbar and rolled, ejecting five of the occupants,” the FWC said preliminary information revealed.

The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, but one did not survive.

A total of seven people had been on the boat, the FWC said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vessel to run aground. Authorities also did not provide more information on the victims.