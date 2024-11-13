1 killed, another flown to hospital after crash on Krome Avenue

A crash left one person dead and backed up traffic off of Krome Avenue in Hialeah Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP first received reports that a Dodge pickup truck and a Ford pickup truck crashed within the intersection of Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue at around 5 a.m., authorities said.

The driver of the Dodge, an adult man, did not survive, according to FHP.

The driver of the Ford was flown to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The southbound lanes of Okeechobee Road are closed as the investigation continues, FHP said.

Two hours after the fatal collision, emergency crews could still be seen on scene.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

Alternate routes to avoid lane closures include the Turnpike and U.S. 27.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.