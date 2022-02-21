Miami-Dade

Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene on Okeechobee Road just south of Krome Avenue before 2 a.m. Monday

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning wrong-way crash in northwest Miami-Dade that killed one man and sent another man to an area hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene on Okeechobee Road just south of Krome Avenue before 2 a.m. Monday.

According to investigators, a red Chevrolet SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it struck a maroon Dodge sedan.

The man driving the sedan died at the scene while the man who was driving the SUV was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital. Officials have not released the identities of either man.

Investigators did not release any details, including if speed or alcohol played a role.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade CountyOkeechobee Road
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us