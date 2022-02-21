Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating an early morning wrong-way crash in northwest Miami-Dade that killed one man and sent another man to an area hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene on Okeechobee Road just south of Krome Avenue before 2 a.m. Monday.

According to investigators, a red Chevrolet SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it struck a maroon Dodge sedan.

The man driving the sedan died at the scene while the man who was driving the SUV was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital. Officials have not released the identities of either man.

Investigators did not release any details, including if speed or alcohol played a role.

