1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Palmetto Expressway

An early morning crash involving two vehicles killed one person and closed the ramp to a major roadway in northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to the crash involving at least two vehicles on Northwest 57th Avenue near the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway just after 4 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a beige Cadillac SUV collided with a blue Chevrolet SUV in the intersection. The female driver of the Chevy died at the scene while the male driver of the Cadillac sustained minor injuries.

FHP did not release information on which car was at fault or if either speed or alcohol played a factor.

