Sunrise

1 person killed in double stabbing near Sunrise apartment building: Police

The stabbing happened at around 1:42 a.m. at 3000 Northwest 130th Avenue, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed in a double stabbing near an apartment building in Sunrise early Wednesday, police said.

The stabbing happened at around 1:40 a.m. at 3000 Northwest 130th Avenue, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

Two people were hurt, and one of them did not survive, authorities said. The name of the deceased was not provided.

Video of the scene appeared to show police presence inside a parking garage, and an officer standing by a sign for a neighborhood called The Retreat Sawgrass Village.

TELEMUNDO 51
An officer standing by a sign for a neighborhood called The Retreat Sawgrass Village in Sunrise after a stabbing on May 28, 2025.
Video of the scene appears to show police presence inside a parking garage in Sunrise after a stabbing on May 28, 2025.

"I just moved in here a couple months ago. I hope it's nothing serious," a driver who only wanted to be identified as James said. "I just saw a tarp up."

Police said they are not searching for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

