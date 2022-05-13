1 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash with Amazon Truck on Palmetto Expressway

The driver of a pickup truck died after colliding with an Amazon tractor-trailer in a wrong-way crash on an exit ramp at the Palmetto Expressway early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. on the southbound ramp to State Road 826, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the tractor-trailer was traveling on westbound SR-924, attempting to exit onto southbound SR-826, when it collided head-on with a pickup truck that was driving the wrong way.

The driver of the pick-up truck died on the scene as a result of his injuries, according to FHP.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Johny Cuba, did not sustain any injuries.

Cuba told NBC 6 that he tried to avoid the crash by moving to the side, but the pickup was "coming too fast."

The exit ramp is currently shut down.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.