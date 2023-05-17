1 Person Killed When Small Banner Plane Crashes on Hollywood Roadway

Emergency crews responded after a small banner plane crashed on a Hollywood roadway Wednesday, killing one person who was on board.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. near the 450 block of North Park Road, next to the parking lot of a Target and not far from Memorial Regional Hospital.

Video posted on social media showed the yellow plane crashed and in flames on the street with thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Officials with the city of Hollywood said fire rescue crews responded and found the single-engine plane fully engulfed in flames.

Aerial footage showed the burned wreckage of the plane on the roadway being doused with foam by fire rescue crews.

Officials said the fire was extinguished but one person who was on board was killed. The person's identity wasn't released.

No other injuries were reported and no vehicles were hit by the plane, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board was contacted to investigate the crash, officials said.

North Park Road was expected to be closed at the scene throughout the afternoon. Anyone going to the hospital who usually takes that section of Park Road was asked to use an alternate route.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.