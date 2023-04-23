1 Man Critically Injured After Early Morning Shooting in Miami

A man is in critical condition Sunday after an early morning shooting in Miami, police said.

According to the Miami Police Department, officers responded to the area of NW 16th Avenue and 60th Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday in regards to a ShotSpotter Alert.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who appeared to have been in critical condition.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene to treat the injured man and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released any further information on the events that led up to the incident, any possible suspects, or updates on the victim's condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.