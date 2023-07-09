1 man critically injured, shooter at large after apparent shooting in Hollywood

A man was hospitalized and in critical condition after he was shot in a Hollywood neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, just before 3 p.m. Sunday, officers reported to the 2600 block of Fillmore Street after reports of a shooting in the area.

"We were trying to park into our driveway and the police said somebody got shot and it’s probably personal," said Chriscophe Barbier, who lives in the neighborhood. "When it strikes so close to home, it’s very frightening."

Barbier told NBC6 he is concerned after coming home Sunday night and seeing crime scene tape and evidence markers across the street from his house.

Police found the male victim, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was immediately transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Barbier's Ring camera captured the moment a red SUV stopped in front of the home across the street. Ring footage shows someone appear like they are falling before taking a few more steps and falling in the grass.

Moments later, a squad car and ambulance arrive.

At this time, police are asking for the community's help in finding the shooter who remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.