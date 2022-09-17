1 Man Dead After Shooting in Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one man dead in Pompano Beach.

The incident occurred Friday shortly after 9 p.m. when deputies said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Northwest Second Street in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

BSO has not revealed details of what led to the shooting or who is responsible for the shooting.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.