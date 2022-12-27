Broward County

1 Man Dead, Another in Critical Condition After Double Shooting in Lauderhill

According to initial reports from police, witnesses overheard a large commotion, then the sound of multiple gunshots.

By NBC 6 Staff

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Lauderhill on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the scene at 5304 NW 24th Court shortly after 9 p.m. after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.

When police arrived, they encountered an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male victim was located on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, LPD said.

The second victim was somewhat responsive, according to police, and he was transported to Broward Health Ft. Lauderdale in critical condition.

At this time, police have no information regarding a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.

