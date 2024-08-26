Man dead, another injured in ‘targeted' car shooting in Miami Gardens with 3 kids inside

One man is dead and another was in critical condition after police said someone followed them as they drove away from a party in Miami Gardens and shot at the car with three young children inside on Sunday night.

Police arrived to the area of 183rd Street and 45th Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. after they said someone opened fire on the white Nissan, killing the driver and leaving the passenger in critical condition.

The three toddlers that were riding in the back were unharmed in the shooting and have since been reunited with family members.

"Thank God they did not sustain any injury and they are safe," Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado said.

The man who was killed was later identified as 20-year-old Mah'ki Eugene Cutler. Police said one child was related to Cutler and the other two are related to the other man who was shot, whose condition was later upgraded to stable.

Police said they are searching for a dark-colored SUV in connection with the shooting.

At this time, it is unclear whether police are searching for one shooter or more, but they said it is possible this shooting could be gang-related.

"At this time we believe this is a targeted incident," Delgado said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

