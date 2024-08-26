Miami Gardens

Man dead, another injured in ‘targeted' car shooting in Miami Gardens with 3 kids inside

The three toddlers that were riding in the back were unharmed in the shooting and have since been reunited with family members

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

One man is dead and another was in critical condition after police said someone followed them as they drove away from a party in Miami Gardens and shot at the car with three young children inside on Sunday night.

Police arrived to the area of 183rd Street and 45th Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. after they said someone opened fire on the white Nissan, killing the driver and leaving the passenger in critical condition.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The three toddlers that were riding in the back were unharmed in the shooting and have since been reunited with family members.

"Thank God they did not sustain any injury and they are safe," Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The man who was killed was later identified as 20-year-old Mah'ki Eugene Cutler. Police said one child was related to Cutler and the other two are related to the other man who was shot, whose condition was later upgraded to stable.

Miami Gardens Police
Mah'ki Eugene Carter

Police said they are searching for a dark-colored SUV in connection with the shooting.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 2 hours ago

Air conditioning issues at Sunrise Middle School lead to early dismissal

South Florida 2 hours ago

Singer Sean Kingston and mom back in court in $1 million fraud case

At this time, it is unclear whether police are searching for one shooter or more, but they said it is possible this shooting could be gang-related.

"At this time we believe this is a targeted incident," Delgado said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us