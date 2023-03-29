1 Man Hurt, Car Riddled With Bullets After Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

One man was injured and hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade that left a car riddled with bullets.

Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 44th Street in the Brownsville neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, but the victim's identity was not released.

Police did not release any information on the shooter involved.