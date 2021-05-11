Broward

1 Man Killed, 1 Man in Custody After Late Night Shooting in North Lauderdale

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene near the 8000 block of Southwest 7th Court after a call of shots being fired in the area

One man was killed and another man was taken into police custody after a late night shooting Monday in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say deputies responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. near the 8000 block of Southwest 7th Court after a call of shots being fired in the area.

Shortly after arriving, deputies found a male victim who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Fire rescue units responded, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released his identity.

Detectives took another man into custody at the scene and began questioning him. Investigators have also not released his identity or what charges he may face.

The investigation continues, according to BSO.

