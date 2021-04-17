Miami Beach

1 Man Killed, 3 People Hospitalized After Single Car Crash in Miami Beach: Police

The vehicle crash took place just before 5:45 a.m. near the 3100 block of Pine Tree Drive

Getty Images

Miami Beach Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one man dead and sent three other people inside the car to an area hospital.

MBPD’s Ernesto Rodriguez says the single vehicle crash took place just before 5:45 a.m. near the 3100 block of Pine Tree Drive. Preliminary investigations say the car was traveling southbound when they may have been attempting to avoid another car turning from the northbound lanes.

One male inside the vehicle died at the scene while three others, one man and two women, were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have not released their identities or conditions at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid Pine Tree Drive for much of the morning and use Sheridan Avenue as an alternative as police continue their investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beachcar crashtraffic alert
