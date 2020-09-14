Miami-Dade

1 Man Killed in Early Morning Drive-By Shooting in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Miami-Dade Police say the incident took place just before 2 a.m. near the 2000 block of Northwest 66th Street

WTVJ-TV

Police are investigating what they say was a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead and another suffering minor injuries.

Miami-Dade Police say the incident took place just before 2 a.m. near the 2000 block of Northwest 66th Street. When officers arrived, they found two people shot at the scene.

Fire rescue crews responded and pronounced one of the male victims dead. The second male victim was treated and not hospitalized. Police did not release the names of either victim.

Investigators have not released any information on a possible shooter at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police Departmentdrive-by shooting
