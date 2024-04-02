$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Florida supermarket

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Florida, according to NBC6 affiliate WFLA.

The winning numbers for Monday's $1 billion Powerball jackpot were 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and a PowerBall of 23. The PowerPlay was 2x.

One ticket sold at Sedano’s Supermarket at 12981 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando matched five of the six numbers drawn.

Tickets worth $1 million were also sold in Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia but no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.09 billion for Wednesday's drawing after no one won the $1 billion grand prize on Monday.

Wednesday's jackpot will come with an estimated $527.3 million one-time cash payment option in lieu of the larger sum being paid out with 30 payments over 29 years.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months, since the last winner on New Year’s Day. As a result of no winner Saturday, there have now have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone hitting the top prize.