1 of 3 Women Hospitalized After Broward Shootings Involving Same Car Dies

One of three women hospitalized after multiple shootings involving the same car in Broward County early Monday has died, police said.

Miramar Police officials said Tuesday that a homicide investigation is now underway after the woman died Monday night at Memorial Regional Hospital. Her identity wasn't released.

The woman was one of two who were found shot in the 8400 block of Pembroke Road around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

A victim said three vehicles had left the Grand Cafe in Pembroke Pines and were heading eastbound on Pembroke Road when a fourth vehicle approached and someone inside started shooting.

The two shooting victims were in one of the vehicles. The other woman was believed to still be in critical condition.

Miramar Police said that while they were investigating the shooting, they received word that the suspect vehicle was involved in another shooting in Davie that left a third woman hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.

No other information was immediately known.