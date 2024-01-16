1 person airlifted to the hospital after brutal crash with tractor trailer in Miami Lakes

One person has been airlifted to the hospital after a brutal crash in Miami Lakes Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, there was a two-vehicle crash Tuesday between a green sedan and possibly a tractor trailer.

One patient was airlifted as a trauma alert to the hospital.

Aerial images from the scene showed first responders taking the roof off the car to be able to retrieve the driver of the sedan.

Traffic stalled in the intersection of NW 158th Street and NW 57th Avenue as crews worked the scene.

At this time, authorities have not released any details of the victim's identity, their current condition, or if there were others injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash and the events that led up to it are also unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.