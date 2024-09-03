1 person critical after partial scaffolding collapse at Miami Beach condo

One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a partial collapse of scaffolding at an oceanfront condo on Miami Beach on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Villa Di Mare building at 5801 Collins Avenue, where Miami Beach Police and fire rescue crews responded.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the scaffolding hanging from the side of the building, which is undergoing some renovations.

City officials said one person was taken from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

A second person was treated at the scene.

Officials haven't released their identities or given any other details. Police are investigating the incident.

Records show the building was built in 2002 and has 13 units. Each unit occupies an entire floor, covering more than 4,600 square feet, and sell for more than $4.5 million each.

