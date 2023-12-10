Broward

1 person dead after crashing against a Wawa 18-wheeler in Deerfield Beach

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 AM near SW 10th Street and Powerline Road.

One person is now dead after crashing with an 18-wheeler truck near Southwest 10th street and Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach on Sunday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the crash happened around 4:23 AM and that paramedics declared the driver of the small vehicle dead on scene.

According to the statement, the driver of the 18-wheeler truck, which witness video shows it has 'Wawa' branding, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies also confirmed that a third car was also involved in the crash but as a secondary impact. The driver was not reportedly injured.

The BSO says Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

