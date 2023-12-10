1 person dead after crashing against a Wawa 18-wheeler in Deerfield Beach

One person is now dead after crashing with an 18-wheeler truck near Southwest 10th street and Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach on Sunday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the crash happened around 4:23 AM and that paramedics declared the driver of the small vehicle dead on scene.

According to the statement, the driver of the 18-wheeler truck, which witness video shows it has 'Wawa' branding, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies also confirmed that a third car was also involved in the crash but as a secondary impact. The driver was not reportedly injured.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The BSO says Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.