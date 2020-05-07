breaking overnight

1 Person Dead After Gas Station Dispute in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the Caraf Oil gas station located near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 87th Street around 1:30 a.m.

Officers are investigation an overnight shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one person dead.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the Caraf Oil gas station located near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 87th Street around 1:30 a.m., finding the body of a 30-year-old man at the scene that had been shot to death.

Investigators say the victim had a verbal dispute with a 36-year-old man at the gas station when that man took out a handgun and shot the victim several times.

The shooter fled the scene, but later turned himself in and was transported for questioning.

Officials have not released the identity of either person involved at this time.

