1 person dead after police-involved shooting in Homestead 

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting, Homestead Police confirmed.

The cause of the shooting was not revealed but Homestead Police Captain Fernando Morales said that officers were dispatch to 462 Sunrise Boulevard after reports of shots being fired.

Capt. Morales told NBC6 that an incident occurred once the officers were in the area and were forced to use their weapons, leaving the one person dead.

“I can confirm that at this time, an incident did occur with the officers where the officers were forced to fire their firearms and there is one person deceased inside the residence,” Capt. Morales said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The investigation as to what happened is still very “fluid” and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is interviewing the officers involved, according to Capt. Morales.

Police confirmed that they had been to that location in the past and that there are no injuries to any other residents or officers.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.