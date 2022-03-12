1 Person Dies After Being Hit By Brightline Train

A person is dead after a Brightline train hit a pedestrian in Hollywood Saturday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Coolidge Street and North Dixie Highway.

Hollywood Police, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities did not reveal the victim’s name or the cause of the incident.

Traffic was diverted at Sheridan and Dixie.

Brightline has seen more than 57 fatalities since Brightline began test runs in 2017, giving it the worst per-mile fatality rate in the nation, according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis that began in 2019.

Investigators found none of the deaths were the railroad's fault, determining that many were suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

