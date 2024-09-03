1 person hospitalized after fire at high-rise condo on Miami Beach

One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a unit at a high-rise condo building on Miami Beach Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a unit on the 14th floor of the building at 1800 Sunset Harbor Drive.

Footage showed smoke pouring out of the unit's balcony as the woman who lives there was heard screaming for help.

"Help me! Help me!" the woman was screaming as firefighters arrived.

NBC6 Smoke pours from a Miami Beach condo unit during a fire on Sept. 3, 2024.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the building shortly after 10 a.m. and were able to quickly put out the fire.

Witness David Perry said he was working on the 7th floor of the building when the alarm started going off.

"We started to hear the alarm and then I went to the elevator and then it started, I couldn't hear it much," Perry said. "When I came outside then I saw the smoke going across the 14th floor."

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and two cats were found safe in the unit, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to just one unit. Residents who evacuated were allowed back in around 11:30 a.m. although some residents weren't able to access their units due to damage from the fire and the water used to battle the flames.

"You hear these alarms go off all day long and then all of a sudden they say it’s real and everyone has to scamper," Perry said.

The cause of the fire was unknown but under investigation, though officials said it appears to be accidental.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.