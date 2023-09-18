1 person hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood

Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood that left one person hospitalized Monday morning.

Hollywood Police officials said officers responded to the 2600 block of North 26th Avenue just before 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one victim who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

HOLLYWOOD: Police have expanded their search area around the La Quinta on N 26th Ave, bringing in K-9 units just minutes ago. We’re told they were called here for a possible shooting around 7 a.m. One person was hospitalized, but we’re working to get info on their condition. pic.twitter.com/QfQcBuAmsa — Olivia Perez Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) September 18, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police haven't released the victim's identity or condition. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.