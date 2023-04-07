Miami-Dade

1 Person in Custody, 1 at Large After Attempting to Break Into Miami-Dade Officer's Vehicle

The incident took place near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 109th Avenue.

Police took one person into custody while they search for a second person who they said attempted to break into an off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department officer's car Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the officer was able to take one person into custody while the second person escaped. Police have not released the identities of either person involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

