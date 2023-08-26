South Florida

1 person injured in West Little River drive-by shooting

Miami-Dade Police are currently investigating the area of 9300 NW 92nd street for clues.

Miami-Dade Police are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person injured in West Little River.

According to statement by police, an SUV approached a few people standing on the corner of 92nd street and shot at them, striking one person.

The victim was injured but was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the shooting.

