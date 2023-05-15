1 Person Killed, 1 Seriously Injured in Coral Springs Crash

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash at a Coral Springs intersection Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. near University Drive and Riverside Drive.

Footage from the scene showed two silver sedans both heavily damaged. One was covered in a yellow tarp.

Coral Springs Police officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the people involved haven't been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.