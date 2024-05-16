Hollywood

1 person killed, 2 injured in triple shooting at Hollywood home

Officers responded to the home near the 5800 block of McKinley Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting, Hollywood Police officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a triple shooting at a home in Hollywood that left one person dead and two others hospitalized Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the home near the 5800 block of McKinley Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting, Hollywood Police officials said.

Three people suffering from gunshot wounds were found, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two people who were shot were taken as trauma alerts to Memorial Regional hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the home blocked off by yellow crime scene tape.

A person's body could be seen on the ground behind the home as multiple officers investigated.

Police haven't released the identities of the people involved but said there is no suspect believed to be at large.

Local

Brazil 1 min ago

How to help victims of Brazil's catastrophic flooding

Miami 1 hour ago

Miami school bus driver arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching 16-year-old

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us