1 person killed, 2 injured in triple shooting at Hollywood home

Police are investigating a triple shooting at a home in Hollywood that left one person dead and two others hospitalized Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the home near the 5800 block of McKinley Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting, Hollywood Police officials said.

Three people suffering from gunshot wounds were found, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two people who were shot were taken as trauma alerts to Memorial Regional hospital.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the home blocked off by yellow crime scene tape.

A person's body could be seen on the ground behind the home as multiple officers investigated.

Police haven't released the identities of the people involved but said there is no suspect believed to be at large.

The incident remains under investigation.

