1 Person Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person.

Chopper footage showed the scene just after 6 a.m. of the car after it struck the building near the intersection of Griffin Road and Davie Boulevard.

Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver was killed while the second driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The identities of the drivers involved were not released.

Police shut down Griffin Road at the intersection as an investigation continues.

