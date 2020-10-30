Miami-Dade

1 Person Killed After Late Night Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 82nd Avenue near Spanish Lake Park around 11:15 p.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area

One person was killed and a second person was hospitalized after a late night shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 82nd Avenue near Spanish Lake Park around 11:15 p.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Once they arrived, police found one person dead from gun shot wounds and a second person injured near a white Mercedes Benz vehicle. That person was airlifted to an area hospital, where their condition has not been released.

Investigators have not released any additional information on this case, including the victim's identity or any possible suspects.

