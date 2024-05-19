1 person killed after violent crash in Miami Shores

Police in Miami Shores are investigating a crash that turned fatal on Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the area of North Miami Avenue and NW 108th Street.

Cameras captured a damaged motorcycle on the scene while firefighters could be seen trying to crack open the trunk of another car involved.

Crews also appeared to place a white sheet over a body.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A witness taking an Uber ride claims a car was coming down the wrong side of the road and struck the tail end of the car he was in, before spinning and hitting three other vehicles.

NBC6 has reached out to police for more information on this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for details.