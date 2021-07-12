Miami-Dade County

1 Person Killed, Another Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Florida City

Miami-Dade Police investigating fatal shooting that happened early Monday

Miami-Dade Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Florida City early Monday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responding to a shots fired call found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and despite live saving efforts one of the victims died from their injuries, officials said.

The other victim's condition was unknown. Neither victim's identity was released.

Officials said the initial investigation showed it was a drive-by shooting but no details about a possible car or suspects were given.

The incident remains under investigation.

