1 Person Killed in Fiery Car Crash in Southwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating a fiery car crash Sunday morning in southwest Miami that left one person dead.

Miami Police said the crash took place just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Southwest 22nd Avenue. Officers responded and found two cars involved with one of the vehicles engulfed in flames.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire.

The driver of the car that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of anyone involved or details surrounding the crash.