Video shows shooting outside Little Havana nightclub that left man hospitalized

The video shows a group of men arguing in a parking lot before shots rang out from a white pickup truck.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a man was shot near 'El Palenque' nightclub in Little Havana on Monday.

Miami Police say they responded to calls of a shooting at around 5:40 am at NW 22 Avenue and 11th Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, Miami Police officials said.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where his condition was unknown.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and haven't released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

This article tagged under:

FloridaLittle Havana
