1 rushed to hospital after rollover crash downs palm tree in Miami Gardens

One person was rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash on Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said paramedics responded just before 7 a.m. to the scene near NW 183rd Street and Interstate 95, where video showed a downed palm tree and the car on its side.

One person was trapped inside the car, and firefighters had to use special tools to extract the victim, authorities said.

The victim was taken to North Trauma Center, but their condition is not known.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but only one vehicle appeared to be involved.

Aerial footage shows how the car with air bags deployed and its front crushed.