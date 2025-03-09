Homestead

1 shot, 1 detained after domestic shooting in Homestead: Police

According to Homestead Police, there was an incident between two men at 1553 SW 5th St.

By Niko Clemmons

One person was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being shot at an apartment complex in Homestead, police said.

As the incident escalated, one of the men was shot.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in stable condition, while the other man was detained.

The identities of the two men were not disclosed but police said the shooting was domestic.

The relationship between the two men was also not disclosed.

NBC6 spoke to a woman who lives nearby.

She said she walked over to see if the person shot was someone she knew.

The woman also had her three daughters with her and said it was a shame they had to experience violence in their community.

"It's very sad to see it and hear about this every other day, that's the thing," Nikki Love said. "It's scary because you don't know if someone can come past your house and shoot up your house, so you have to be mindful inside and outside."

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

