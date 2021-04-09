Miramar

Teen Shot After Multiple Rounds Fired Into Miramar Home

The 17-year-old victim who was shot is not cooperating and does not want to pursue charges

Miramar police officers responded to a call of shots fired early Friday morning at a home that left a teen injured.

According to police officials, two suspects fired multiple rounds into a home on the 6400 block of Southwest 24th Street.

A 17-year-old was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim who was shot is not cooperating and does not want to pursue charges, officials said.

Police officials have not revealed the identity of the victim or the two suspects. This is an ongoing investigation. 

