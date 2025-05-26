A man was killed in a shooting in Cutler Bay on Monday, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.
The shots were fired before 12:30 p.m. in the 18400 block of Southwest 86th Court, authorities said.
Two men got into an "altercation... which escalated when both males produced firearms," according to the sheriff's office.
One of the men was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.
The other man involved was detained for questioning.
Chopper6 hovered over the scene, where two guns were seen.
MDSO is investigating.
