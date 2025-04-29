1 stabbed, 1 detained after fight breaks out near school in Hollywood: Police

A juvenile was stabbed Tuesday afternoon after a fight broke out outside a school in Hollywood, police said.

According to Hollywood Police, officers arrived at the scene near North 54th Avenue and North Hills Drive.

During their investigation, officers revealed that after Hollywood Hills High School was dismissed, a fight happened off campus.

Police said once a school resource officer and school security arrived at the scene, the fight ended and one juvenile was found with stab wounds.

They were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

One person was detained.