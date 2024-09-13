Man shot in NW Miami-Dade: Police

A man was shot early Friday in Northwest Miami-Dade County, police confirmed.

It happened in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 69th Street at around 3:28 a.m., Miami-Dade police said.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, according to authorities.

A good Samaritan, Kendra Harris, said she called 911 and tried to help.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

First, she asked a witness if the man was alright.

"He said, 'No, he got shot.' So I said, 'Come on, let me. I'm a nurse. Come cross the street so I can put some pressure on you,' and then I called 911," she said.

Harris said she did not know what may have led to the shooting.

Authorities did not say if they were looking for suspects or what may have led to the gunfire.

At another scene just blocks away, at NW 18th Avenue and NW 66th Street, detectives could be seen going in and out of the 18th Street Market.

It was not immediately clear if the two scenes were related.

NBC6 is working to learn more.