1 Teen Killed, 1 Injured After Shooting in West Palm Beach

A 16-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old wounded Saturday night during a shooting in an apartment building parking lot in West Palm Beach, police said.

According to West Palm Beach police, officers received a 911 call Friday at around 9:49 p.m. regarding shots being fired in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard.

Once on scene, officers found a 17-year-old teen dead outside of an apartment, police said.

Officers say that a second victim, 16, was taken to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said the victims were in the parking lot of the complex when the shooting occurred.

Police said the 17-year-old ran to the front door of an apartment and collapsed while the 16-year-old was taken by an unknown person to the hospital with no life- threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call Detective Aaron Sam at 561-822-1675, or anonymously, to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.