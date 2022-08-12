1 Teen Killed, 1 Teen Injured After Family Fight Turns Deadly in SW Miami-Dade

Police say two teenagers were shot, one of them killed, after a dispute between family members that turned deadly in southwest Miami-Dade early Friday morning.

Both victims, ages 17 and 18, were rushed to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The 18-year-old man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 17-year-old girl was also shot, and police say she was taken to Kendall Hospital where she is now in stable condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The neighborhood where the incident took place has since been taped off and police say that someone has been taken into custody.

The incident is the seventh shooting in southwest Miami-Dade in the last two weeks, and the fourth involving teenagers.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.