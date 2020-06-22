Miami-Dade

1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Late Night Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

Officers responded to the area near the 1400 block of Northwest 61st Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert

Police are searching for details after a late night shooting that left one woman dead in Miami-Dade and sent at least two other victims to the hospital.

Officers responded to the area near the 1400 block of Northwest 61st Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Once they arrived, officers found the female victim dead at the scene and a male victim who had been shot several times.

That victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition. A third victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and is in stable condition.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible motive or suspects at this time.

