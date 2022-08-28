Broward County

1 Woman Dead, 6 Injured Following Police Chase in Fort Lauderdale

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning that left one woman dead and six others in the hospital, police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday along the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard near Powerline Road.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to the 2500 block of Mercedes Drive in reference to an occupied burglary at a home.

The officers that responded found that three vehicles had been stolen, police said.

One of the stolen vehicles, a white Mercedes sedan, was located by FLPD officers just before 5 a.m. along the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

According to police, a brief chase ensued before it ended in a multi-vehicle crash with six victims being rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, a woman injured in the crash was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two suspects, both juvenile males, fled from the white Mercedes sedan after the crash. They were both later located and taken into custody without further incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFort LauderdaleBroward Sheriffs OfficeFort Lauderdale Police Departmentoccupied burglary
