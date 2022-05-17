1 Year After Man's Murder in Naranja, Police and Family Search for Killer

Nearly a year a suspect went on the run after allegedly killing another man in Naranja, police and family members are hoping the public can help bring him to justice.

Miami-Dade Police detectives and the family of Demetrius Harris came together Tuesday to ask for the public's help in finding Joshua Campos.

Campos, 20, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the July 25, 2021 killing of Harris at an apartment complex on Southwest 270th Street.

Detectives said Campos and Harris got into an argument over a parking spot and Campos fatally shot Harris.

"Through witness accounts we were able to identify Mr. Joshua Campos as the perpetrator of this homicide," Det. Oscar Andino said.

Investigators said Campos fled the scene abruptly with his girlfriend Maxine McCord, leaving their one year-old with family members.

Police and family members are hoping McCord could help lead them to Campos.

"It’s been a year. If you don't want to turn him in, turn yourself in. Please give me the peace to know what happened that day," Harris' mother said.

Harris, 26, left behind two children, and his mother said they have lots of questions about what happened to him.

"It’s very hard. The kids, they miss their father," Harris' mother said. "I would’ve never dreamt of anyone shooting or killing my son because he didn’t live like that."

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.